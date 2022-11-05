(Bloomberg) -- Days before a conference on climate change in Egypt, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Europe’s biggest economy won’t stray from its path of becoming carbon neutral by 2045, even as cuts in Russian natural gas force it to rely more on coal and oil for now.

“We will not slacken our efforts to push ahead with what we’ve planned for our economy, that we truly want to achieve that Germany, as the 4th largest industrial country in the world, becomes CO2 neutral by 2045,” Scholz said at an event organized by his Social Democratic Party. “We’re not going to postpone that now, rather, we have to invest billions now to produce in a CO2-neutral way.”

Scholz’ comments come after a report suggested that Germany is set to miss its climate targets this decade as economic growth counteracts efforts to reduce emissions. While Europe’s industrial powerhouse managed to lower carbon emissions by about 27% between 2000 and 2021, progress is “far from sufficient” for hitting future targets, the report by Germany’s Council of Experts on Climate Change said. Germany seeks to cut carbon emissions 65% by 2030 from 1990 levels on its way to becoming carbon neutral by 2045.

The inability or unwillingness of many nations to meet their climate pledges or to fund poor countries disproportionately affected by climate change risks throwing a shadow on a climate conference that kicks off in Sharm el Sheikh, Egypt, this weekend. Russia’s war on Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin’s cutoff of gas, and the resulting re-reliance on dirtier fossil fuels have added to the gloom.

Scholz said Germany will get through the winter despite halted gas flows through pipelines connecting Russia and Germany, thanks to natural gas storage facilities that are almost full ahead of the main heating season.

Unseasonably warm weather helped German Gas storage levels climb to 99.3% of capacity as of Friday, the country’s regulator said. Meanwhile, European weather is expected to remain mild for now, getting even warmer next week, taking pressure off gas consumption in the region.

