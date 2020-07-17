(Bloomberg) -- German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz was aware of potential market manipulation at Wirecard AG in February 2019, almost a year and a half before the company collapsed.

German financial watchdog BaFin informed Scholz about the case “because of the suspicion of a violation against the prohibition of market manipulation,” according to a report by the Finance Ministry seen by Bloomberg. The minister was told that BaFin would “investigate in all directions,” the report said.

Scholz has so far denied any direct involvement in the Wirecard scandal. His deputy, Joerg Kukies, confirmed on Wednesday that he met then-Chief Executive Officer Markus Braun twice at the end of last year.

The report, presented to the heads of the parliamentary finance committee on Thursday evening, adds further controversy to the rapid downfall of a company that aspired to be a leading light in Europe’s tech industry.

“Politically it’s highly problematic that the finance minister got involved with the case at such an early stage,” Danyal Bayaz, a lawmaker with the Green party, said in a phone interview on Friday.

“Scholz had Wirecard on his radar, he had an interest, but this interest apparently never became big enough to prompt him to take action,” he said, adding that the Finance Ministry has failed to clear up its role and that he wouldn’t rule out seeking a parliamentary investigation.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.