(Bloomberg) -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi are planning to visit Ukraine on Thursday for talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, according to people familiar with the plans.

The three European leaders would be the highest-profile visit to Ukraine since Russia invaded at the end of February. Romanian President Klaus Iohannis is also set to take part in the visit, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the preparations are private.

Scholz and Macron in particular are grappling with the challenge of maintaining unwavering support for the government in Kyiv while formulating a realistic longer-term plan for how to deal with Russia when its war in Ukraine end.

Scholz has also had to deal with accusations at home and abroad that Germany, as Europe’s richest economy, is failing to provide enough military equipment to support Ukraine’s defense, a charge that the German leader rejects.

Macron has also come under fire from officials in Kyiv. He triggered a row this month after he told a newspaper that allies shouldn’t “humiliate” Moscow and damage the chances of ending the war.

A German government spokesperson declined to comment on Scholz’s plans. A Macron aide said he had no information about the upcoming trip. Spokespeople for Draghi and Iohannis declined to comment on any travel plans.

Macron himself told reporters during a visit to Romania on Wednesday: “From a political point of view, we’re in a situation of convergence to have new talks with Ukraine and continue the efforts of cooperation. We have to send a strong political signal toward Ukraine and the Ukrainian people who are resisting heroically for many months. We have to send this strong signal of support in this critical time. “

The leaders’ trip would come ahead of an expected recommendation Friday from the European Commission that Ukraine be granted candidate status to join the EU.

The complicated accession process may take decades to complete and the move is seen as more of a symbolic gesture than a fast track to actual membership.

