(Bloomberg) -- Chancellor Olaf Scholz plans to propose Boris Pistorius as Germany’s new defense minister, filling a critical role in his cabinet after Christine Lambrecht resigned on Monday following a series of missteps.

Pistorius is set to be nominated by Scholz later on Tuesday, according to people familiar with the discussions, who asked not to be identified before an official announcement. Public broadcaster ARD and Spiegel magazine previously reported the decision.

The 62-year-old Social Democrat, who has been the interior minister in the state of Lower Saxony since 2013, has never held a role on the federal level. He takes on the defense portfolio at a crucial time, with Germany confronting the upheaval in global defense and security policy triggered by Russia’s war on Ukraine and decisions pending on arming the government in Kyiv.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is due in Berlin on Thursday and will host a meeting of senior defense officials from allied nations the following day at the US airbase in Ramstein. Before the gathering of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, the German government is expected to make a decision on tank deliveries.

Scholz’s administration faces mounting pressure to supply Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine after Poland and Finland said they wanted to send the German-made combat vehicles and the UK pledged to supply Challenger 2 tanks.

Germany — one of the top suppliers of military aid to Kyiv — is expected to drop its resistance and ship the Leopards amid concerns that the fighting in Ukraine could intensify in the spring, according to officials familiar with the government’s thinking.

Lambrecht came under close scrutiny over a perceived lack of military expertise, with the criticism intensifying after she released a New Year’s Eve video that seemed to make light of Russia’s war.

