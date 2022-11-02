(Bloomberg) -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has reached an agreement with the 16 heads of state governments to share the financial burden for a package of planned relief measures to help millions of households cope with soaring electricity prices.

The agreement paves the way for the introduction of a planned gas and electricity price break and a package of social subsidies for households.

“It is very important that we ease the burden for consumers in view of an enormous increase in prices,” Scholz told journalists in Berlin after a meeting with state governments. “Prices will not go down as much as before the Russian war, but we will see that prices will come down somewhat,” he said.

Europe’s largest economy has been facing a spiraling energy crisis ever since Russia decided to all but shut down gas deliveries. Germany is preparing to borrow an additional €200 billion and to finance an aid package for households worth €65 billion to limit the impact of soaring energy costs on its economy.

