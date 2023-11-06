(Bloomberg) -- Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Social Democrats proposed loosening Germany’s constitutional borrowing restrictions to allow a massive increase in public investment, in a push likely to deepen the faultlines in the governing coalition.

While there is no suggestion of implementing the measures before Scholz’s current term ends in 2025, the plan shows how Germany’s biggest parties are already starting to position themselves for the next election.

By relaxing the so-called constitutional debt brake, Germany would be able to mobilize an extra €100 billion ($107 billion) of investment a year, the bulk of it from private investors, SPD co-leader Lars Klingbeil said at a news conference in Berlin Monday following the meeting of senior party officials.

Much of the public money would be channeled through a new fund to enable the state and private investors to invest together in projects to upgrade Germany’s threadbare infrastructure and support the energy transition, aiming to create a million well-paid jobs by the end of the decade. It is expected to be passed in December and become a cornerstone of Scholz’s bid for a second term as chancellor, according to people familiar with the discussions.

“The debt brake in its current form is slowing down the necessary change,” the party said in its strategy paper. “The SPD wants to change the debt rules in the short term so that more investment in the modernization of the country is possible. In the long term, a fundamental reform should make the debt brake fairer for future generations.”

Scholz’s chief spokesman Steffen Hebestreit declined to answer when asked during the government’s regular news conference if Scholz agrees with the plan, saying only that the 2024 budget will respect the existing constraints, in line with the coalition agreement.

While the SPD plan won’t change German fiscal policy in the short term, it will sharpen the dividing lines within the three-way coalition, since Finance Minister Christian Lindner of the pro-market Free Democrats categorically rejects any changes to the debt brake.

The paper also signals the SPD’s determination to challenge the Greens and their economy minister, Robert Habeck, on climate policy and the energy transition.

“Climate protection must become an engine for job creation,” the party said in the paper. “This requires a new interplay between the market and an active state that sets the framework with forward-looking location, infrastructure and investment policies.”

In return for massively increased state support, the SPD wants companies to commit to collective wage agreements and more investment in vocational training.

“Growing inequality is one of the greatest threats to social cohesion and democracy,” the paper said.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.