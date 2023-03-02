(Bloomberg) -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Social Democratic Party decided to begin coalition talks in Berlin with the Christian Democrats following their defeat in last month’s election in the capital, shunning their current alliance with the Greens and Left party.

Mayor Franziska Giffey, whose SPD was well beaten by the CDU in the repeat vote and only narrowly took second place ahead of the Greens, said a coalition with the Christian Democrats potentially offered the best chance of a “new start” with a genuine focus on tackling the city’s problems.

If the negotiations are successful, the CDU’s main candidate Kai Wegner will take over as mayor and Giffey would likely be appointed to run one of Berlin’s ministries.

“I have decided to work toward this even though it means losing the post of mayor,” Giffey told reporters late Wednesday. “But I say very clearly: I am doing this for Berlin. I am doing this for Berlin and I am doing it for the SPD.”

The CDU took 28.2% of the vote in the Feb. 12 election, while the SPD and Greens each got 18.4%. It was the first time the Social Democrats had failed to win in Berlin since 1999 and they finished a mere 53 votes ahead of the Greens.

Giffey was appointed to run the German capital after narrowly winning the regional vote held in September 2021. Due to irregularities including missing voting slips and logistical problems, a repeat was ordered by Berlin’s top court.

