(Bloomberg) -- Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said Germany will need to increase debt spending this year to help tackle the impact of the coronavirus crisis on Europe’s largest economy.

“We will do extra activities yes, this is true, and we are able to do so,” Scholz said Thursday in an interview with Bloomberg TV. He was asked about a Bloomberg report last month that said Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government is weighing as much as 50 billion euros ($61 billion) in additional debt spending for 2021.

Merkel’s administration will present its 2022 budget proposal and a medium-term financing plan on March 24. The final decision on public spending beyond this year will be left to the new parliament after September’s elections.

The government will likely have to spend aggressively next year as well. Scholz, who is running for chancellor for the Social Democrats, plans to propose a draft 2022 budget which will call for suspending constitutional borrowing limits for a third straight year, people familiar with his thinking told Bloomberg last month.

Scholz also said Germany’s labor market is holding up much better than expected and that compared with other nations Germany is among the most successful in battling the consequences of the pandemic.

