(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. has dropped a key demand in negotiations over digital taxation that had until now prevented an international deal, according to German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz.

“The stance of the old U.S. administration is being abandoned that these rules should be optional,” Scholz said in an emailed statement as Group of 20 finance minister and central bankers met virtually, attended also by U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. “The new rules on fair international taxation should be mandatory for all companies.”

Prolonged talks between around 140 countries on how to overhaul tax rules stumbled last year when Donald Trump’s administration demanded there should be a “safe harbor” regime. Most other countries said they couldn’t accept such optionality on paying tax.

“Today we saw a strong tailwind for a fair taxation of the large digital corporations,” Scholz said. “My U.S. colleague Janet Yellen declared today at the G20 finance ministers that the USA will join in.”

Disagreements over digital taxation morphed into a tit-for-tat transatlantic trade dispute in 2019 and 2020 as the negotiations dragged on. Scholz said the shift from the U.S. marked a “giant step” to meeting the objective of getting an agreement by the summer.

