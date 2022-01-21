(Bloomberg) -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz signaled reluctance to participate in any effort to arm Ukraine as the U.S. and its allies face the threat of Russian forces deployed along the Ukrainian border.

Responding to a reporter’s question about the German government’s approach to the Ukraine crisis, Scholz said Friday it has a long-standing “very clear stance on weapons exports.”

“We have not supported the export of lethal weapons in recent years,” he said.

