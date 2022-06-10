(Bloomberg) -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz signaled that Serbia should end its balancing act between the European Union and Russia and adopt the bloc’s sanctions if it’s serious about joining the EU.

“It is our expectation that these sanctions must be supported by all those who are candidates for EU membership,” Scholz said in Belgrade on Friday after a meeting with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

Vucic confirmed tersely that the German leader said the country should adopt the measures “yesterday, as soon as possible,” but gave no pledge to change course.

The tense exchange during Scholz’s five-country Balkan tour underscored frustrations among EU member states that the former Yugoslav nation of 6.9 million hasn’t dropped its ties with the Kremlin. While Vucic reiterated that he condemns Russia’s invasion, he cited Serbia’s historic ties with Moscow -- and made reference to the NATO-led attack on Serbia in 1999.

The ties were reinforced last month when Russian President Vladimir Putin promised Vucic an uninterrupted natural gas supply as Serbia agrees to a three-year contract with Gazprom PJSC.

Still, Scholz said he wanted to give new momentum to EU accession aspirations in the Western Balkans, which have stalled both because of objections by current member states as well as disputes between the aspirants themselves.

One of the most serious and lasting is over Kosovo, which unilaterally declared independence from Serbia in 2008, almost a decade after NATO forced Serb troops from the territory. Serbia refuses to acknowledge Kosovo’s sovereignty, a stance that has blocked Belgrade’s accession bid from making decisive progress.

On a trip to Kosovo earlier in the day, Scholz said Germany is committed to help the country mend its ties with Serbia and move forward with its own entry aspirations -- and said mutual recognition is required for either country to join. While Vucic said he’s prepared to offer compromises, he rejected a requirement for full recognition.

