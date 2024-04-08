Scholz to Hold Talks Next Week With China’s Xi in Beijing

(Bloomberg) -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on April 16 as part of a four-day trip to China.

Scholz will arrive in Chongqing on Sunday and visit a hydrogen facility operated by a German company before traveling on Monday to Shanghai, where he’ll deliver a speech, his chief spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said Monday at the regular government news conference in Berlin.

The German leader, who’s making his second visit to China as chancellor, will meet Xi and later Premier Li Qiang for political talks in Beijing on Tuesday, Hebestreit added.

