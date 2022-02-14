(Bloomberg) -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz travels to Kyiv on Monday, a day before heading to Moscow to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in a diplomatic push to resolve tensions over Ukraine.

Washington and its allies have threatened sweeping sanctions if Putin orders troops into Ukraine -- the U.S. has said its intelligence indicates Russia may attack imminently. Russian officials have repeatedly denied there are plans to do so.

President Joe Biden told Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Sunday that the U.S. and its allies would act “swiftly and decisively” if Russia were to invade Ukraine, largely echoing comments he made on Saturday’s inconclusive call with Putin.

Key Developments

All times CET.

Natural Gas, Power Prices Jump as Tensions Escalate (8:55 a.m.)

European natural gas prices jumped as much as 14%, the most in three weeks, after the U.S. said Russia could soon invade Ukraine or try to spark conflict inside its borders. Russia is Europe’s top source of natural gas, with about a third of its exports flowing through Ukrainian pipelines.

German electricity contract for March surged 11% to 177 euros a megawatt-hour. Moscow has repeatedly said it has no plans to invade, but an escalation risks worsening Europe’s energy crunch, potentially hitting supplies of gas and oil -- and raising the specter of blackouts.

Russian Lawmakers Reconsider Separatist Recognition Bid (8:55 a.m.)

The lower house of Russia’s parliament is likely to delay a vote on a proposal to formally recognize the separatist regions in Ukraine’s Donbas, potentially putting off a step that could fuel tensions with Kyiv and its allies in the West.

The State Duma’s council, which sets the body’s agenda, may decide later Monday to send the proposal to the government for review before bringing it up for consideration, the Vedomosti newspaper quoted two sources it didn’t name as saying. Last week, Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said the council would choose between a quick vote on the plan and sending it to the government, which would likely delay the process.

Russia has supported the breakaway quasi-states militarily and financially since their formation in 2014, though officially it denies that and backs a peace plan that calls for their reintegration into Ukraine. Recognition could complicate efforts to implement that pact and potentially pave the way for Moscow to openly supply more weapons to the republics, something the ruling party has already proposed.

U.K. Echoes U.S. Intelligence on Russia Plans (8:55 a.m.)

The U.K. thinks the crisis is at a “critical juncture” and “all the information we have suggests Russia could be a planning an invasion of Ukraine at any moment,” according to a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Still, the nation sees a “window of opportunity for de-escalation and diplomacy,” and Johnson will spend the coming days discussing the crisis with world leaders, his office said. The prime minister is keen to engage with Nordic and Baltic countries and will travel to the continent toward the end of the week, according to an update released late Sunday.

