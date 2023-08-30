(Bloomberg) -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and two high-ranking members of his cabinet called on Bavarian Premier Markus Soeder to draw a line under an antisemitism scandal rocking the southern region’s government ahead of an election there in October.

Soeder’s deputy in the state administration, Hubert Aiwanger, is under pressure to step down after a newspaper report published at the weekend linked him to a pamphlet written in the late 1980s, which appeared to make light of the Holocaust. Aiwanger denied writing the document while at high school and his brother subsequently said that he himself was the author.

Soeder, the chairman of the conservative Christian Social Union, has resisted calls to fire Aiwanger, who heads the populist Free Voters party. He has instead ordered him to provide written answers to 25 detailed questions about his conduct.

“Everything which has been revealed so far is very depressing,” Scholz, weighing in directly on the scandal for the first time, told reporters Wednesday. After a proper investigation is conducted, “the necessary consequences” must be drawn, he said.

Economy Minister Robert Habeck of the Greens, who is also the vice chancellor, said Aiwanger’s reaction to the controversy has been “insincere” and that it would be “hard to imagine” how Soeder could continue to tolerate his presence in the state government. Finance Minister Christian Lindner, who leads the Free Democrats, called the accusations “disturbing” and questioned Aiwanger’s willingness to properly address the matter.

“We urgently need clarity followed by the necessary political consequences if appropriate,” Lindner said, adding that there is never a place for antisemitism in Germany. Scholz and the two ministers were speaking at a news conference following a cabinet meeting in Meseberg north of Berlin.

The pamphlet, originally published in the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper, describes a mock contest to choose the “biggest traitor to the fatherland,” with the first prize a “free flight up the Auschwitz smokestack.”

Separate allegations emerged Wednesday when public broadcaster Bayerischer Rundfunk quoted a classmate of Aiwanger’s as saying that he made the stiff-armed Nazi salute and told jokes about Jews at school.

“I don’t remotely remember doing anything like that,” Aiwanger was quoted as saying Wednesday by Bild newspaper.

“What is written in this pamphlet is truly abhorrent,” added the 52-year-old. “I am a democrat and humanitarian from the bottom of my heart.”

The scandal could impact the state election due to be held on Oct. 8. Soeder’s CSU ruled Bavaria alone for most of the post-World War II period but since 2018 has had to govern in alliance with Aiwanger’s party and will likely need a coalition partner again.

A GMS poll for SAT.1/Antenne Bayern published this month showed support for the CSU on 39%, with the Greens and far-right Alternative for Germany each on 14% and the Freie Waehler on 12%.

--With assistance from Chris Reiter.

