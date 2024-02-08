(Bloomberg) -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned of the dangers of a Russian victory if Ukraine’s allies don’t increase military support and financial aid, ahead of a meeting with US President Joe Biden.

“Make no mistake: A Russian victory in Ukraine would not only be the end of Ukraine as a free, democratic and independent state, it would also dramatically change the face of Europe,” Scholz wrote in an opinion piece in the Wall Street Journal on Thursday.

“President Biden’s leadership has been critical to ensure that Vladimir Putin’s aggression is met with a united and successful response,” Scholz said. “Our message is clear: We have to do our utmost to prevent Russia from winning.”

The US has exhausted its existing congressional authorization to help Ukraine fend off Russia’s incursion. A $61 billion emergency request from the White House has stalled on Capitol Hill as Republican lawmakers demand concessions on immigration policy. EU leaders last week managed to agree on an additional €50 billion ($54.3 billion) support package, which had been blocked by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Scholz will meet members of Congress after his arrival in Washington later Thursday in an attempt to help the US president overcome the blockade. The chancellor will make clear to lawmakers that it’s now America’s turn to deliver their share, according to a German official familiar with the plans. The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, also made clear that Scholz doesn’t overestimate his influence on US politics and that he’s aware of the complexity of the situation.

Biden expressed concern to donors during a fund raiser in New York City on Wednesday that Ukraine’s allies were stepping back from their support for the country at a critical time. He said Putin “is on the balls of his heels.” “And what are we doing? Stepping back?” Biden added.

The president’s comments came hours after the Senate voted to block a bipartisan deal on border security and immigration that would have unlocked the $61 billion in US assistance for Ukraine. Former President Donald Trump, the GOP front runner, urged congressional Republicans to reject the deal.

Lawmakers are negotiating a scaled down package that would eliminate the immigration provisions and include aid for Ukraine and other US national security priorities but that approach faces opposition in the Republican-controlled House.

Both Biden and Scholz have warned in recent weeks that Ukraine is at a critical point in the war with the country’s supplies of ammunition and weapons dwindling and fighting expected to intensify this spring. Scholz has urged other European countries to do more to help Kyiv.

Germany is the second-biggest provider of weapons and financial assistance to Ukraine after the US. It announced late last year plans to offer €8 billion in military assistance across 2024.

Scholz and Biden will meet in the White House on Friday for a bilateral talk. Before that, the German chancellor will meet US business leaders for breakfast. Scholz has stated publicly that he would prefer a reelection of Biden and has stressed his close connection with the current president. The two leaders are also expected to discuss the situation in the Middle East and the upcoming NATO summit in Washington.

--With assistance from Michael Nienaber and Justin Sink.

