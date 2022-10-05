(Bloomberg) -- Teenage school girls are joining women-led protests in Iran over the country’s Islamic dress code in what’s emerging as one of the largest feminist uprisings in the history of the modern Middle East.

The demonstrations were triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who collapsed into a coma and died after being arrested by Iran’s so-called morality police for allegedly flouting strict rules on what women can wear.

So far in weeks of protests the bravest displays of defiance, including burning headscarves and cutting hair in public, have come from Amini’s own cohort, Iran’s Generation Z. But in the past few days, an even younger group has made itself heard.

The girls have been shown in several videos that went viral on social media not observing hijab -- the Arabic word used to describe rules of modesty in Islam -- or wearing maghnaeh, the Persian word for specially-designed head coverings worn as part of uniforms in schools, banks and various state jobs.

None of the photos and videos can be verified by Bloomberg.

In the clips, the girls have their backs to the camera and hair uncovered as they sing slogans and anthems from the protests, including the most widely used refrain “women, life, freedom,” a political chant popular in the Kurdish region where Amini lived.

In one video, a crowd of girls wave their headscarves in the air in front of an official standing at a podium in a school playground. He’s purportedly from the Basij militia, a plainclothes wing managed by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps that also runs the morality police.

Several reporters have said in tweets that the man intended to give a speech reminding the girls to observe hijab. But instead the crowd turned against him, holding aloft their head coverings -- a compulsory part of female school uniform for the past 43 years -- and chanting “get lost, Basiji!”

In a similar scene, purportedly shot in the city of Karaj on the outskirts of Tehran, unveiled school girls appear to hound a senior teacher out of the premises while waving their maghnaeh in the air.

Other videos show protesting girls with dyed or braided hair raising their middle fingers to a framed portrait of Iran’s two supreme leaders, and flashing victory signs at the phrase “in the name of freedom” scrawled on a chalkboard. In another, an unveiled girl standing on a chair removes an image of the country’s first post-revolution leader, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, and turns it over to reveal the slogan “women, life, freedom.”

Taken together, the rebukes are an unprecedented act of rebellion at the heart of an education system overseen by clerics who prioritize religious teaching.

It’s unclear how widespread the classroom protests are. But they pose a major challenge for the political establishment as it considers how to suppress crowds of children calling for freedom, joining some of the biggest demonstrations since Iran’s 1979 revolution.

