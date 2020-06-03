(Bloomberg) -- Bloomberg Economics estimates that 10% of Europe’s labor supply could be unlocked as schools and nurseries reopen. Whether that translates into a 10% boost to economic activity will depend on whether parents feel it’s safe to send their children back to school and they have jobs to return to. The key point is that it will be impossible for the European economy to return to anything like normal unless schools and childcare facilities reopen successfully.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.