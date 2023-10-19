(Bloomberg) -- Schroders Plc’s total assets slipped about 0.2% in the third quarter, extending their losing streak after a first-half drop.

Assets declined to £724.3 billion pounds ($878 billion) at the end of September, down from £726.1 billion as of end-June, the firm said in a statement Thursday.

Asset management assets shrank 0.8% to £511.4 billion

Wealth management assets rose about 1.6% to £104.2 billion

Solutions declined about 1% to £209.8 billion

Schroders, the UK’s largest standalone asset manager, has been one of only few firms to see consistent client inflows over the past several years, at a time when many others in the industry are grappling with redemptions. Its assets reached a peak of £773 billion last summer but the firm was then hit by the liability-driven investment market rout last autumn. Volatile markets have since put more pressure on its assets.

London-based Schroders has been diversifying its business from traditional stocks-and-bonds mutual funds to other areas, including private markets and wealth.

Earlier this year, it made changes to its global client team as it moves away from a geographical focus to a more sector-based approach.

