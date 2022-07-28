(Bloomberg) -- Schroders Plc saw its asset under management reach a new high in the first half of the year as investors poured in more cash into its funds despite sharp falls in equity and bond markets.

Assets rose to £773.4 billion ($942 billion) in the six-month period, the firm said in a statement Thursday, beating a consensus forecast of £742 billion by analysts polled by Bloomberg. The firm saw net inflows of £8.4 billion, by far beating analyst estimates of £1.7 billion.

“We have built a diversified and resilient business that has weathered difficult market conditions, can fund growth and has put us in an excellent position to serve our clients,” Chief Executive Officer Peter Harrison said in the statement. “The fact that we can report positive net new business in this period is testament to this. Our investment in sustainability has been a critical contributor to our success.”

The results extend a period of sustained growth at Schroders. Clients pulled £2.9 billion from its mutual funds, but inflows in other strategies managed to offset the trend. Its private markets and wealth units saw net inflows of £4.8 billion and £3.8 billion, respectively, and its solutions business got a net £6.3 billion.

Schroders has been diversifying its business away from its traditional asset management focus. Earlier this month, the firm announced it was taking a stake in digital assets firm Forteus. This added to recent deals to acquire renewable energy manager Greencoat Capital and Dutch real estate specialist Cairn Real Estate.

Money managers around the world are grappling with market volatility caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, surging inflation and recession risk. Earlier this month, BlackRock Inc.’s Larry Fink said conditions for investors were at their most challenging in decades.

BlackRock’s assets under management, which had crossed the $10 trillion threshold for the first time toward the end of last year, dropped to $8.5 trillion, as of the end of June, the lowest in almost two years. Earlier this week, Deutsche Bank AG’s DWS Group, which had also seen its assets surge to a record at the end of 2021, reported a second quarter of outflows and a decline in its assets under management.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.