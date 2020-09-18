(Bloomberg) -- Schroders Plc, the U.K.’s largest stand-alone asset manager, has agreed to buy family office Sandaire as it expands its businesses serving ultra-wealthy clients.

London-based family office Sandaire, which runs 2.2 billion pounds ($2.9 billion), will join Schroders’ Cazenove Capital wealth management division, according to a company statement on Friday. Cazenove Capital is responsible for 35.6 billion pounds of client assets. Schroders declined to disclose the purchase price.

“This acquisition will create one of the U.K.’s top multi-family offices and be a springboard for developing an exceptional global service,” Peter Hall, global head of wealth management at Schroders, said in the statement.

Schroders Chief Executive Officer Peter Harrison has spearheaded a push into the lucrative wealth management business, which the company sees as an opportunity for growth with an aging U.K. population and increased pension freedoms. The money manager last year launched a joint venture with Lloyds Banking Group Plc for affluent customers called Schroders Personal Wealth.

Sandaire was created by Alex Scott in 1996 to manage his family’s fortune after the sale of its Provincial Insurance business, according to the statement.

The acquisition is subject to regulatory approval.

