(Bloomberg) -- Schroders Plc reported a growth in its assets under management for 2023 even as volatile markets and currency moves weighed on the profit of UK’s largest standalone asset manager.

Assets, including joint ventures, rose to £750.6 billion ($950 billion) last year from £737.5 billion in 2022, the London-based firm said in a statement Thursday. Pretax profit slumped 17% to £487.6 million while net operating revenue slipped 1% to £2.3 billion.

“We saw notable growth in assets under management and positive net new business,” Chief Executive Officer Peter Harrison said in the statement. “Looking forward, the markets remain unsettled because of geopolitical uncertainty in a year of electoral change.”

Schroders is one among only a handful of firms to record consistent client inflows over the past several years while many others in the industry struggle to contain redemptions.

Investors poured £4.5 billion in the firm’s private markets business while its wealth unit attracted £6.6 billion. The joint ventures business, however, had net outflows of £8.7 billion.

The firm has been diversifying beyond its mutual funds business into private markets and wealth. Last year it reorganized its global clients team as it tries to move away from a geographical focus to a more sector-based approach when distributing its product.

