(Bloomberg) -- UK money manager Schroders Plc -- the largest creditor to embattled Adler Group SA -- advertised for a restructuring specialist to manage its $340 million investment amid speculation the real estate firm will tip into default.

Schroders is seeking a “special situation” credit analyst to initially work on a single case for a minimum of six months, according to a job posting last week. Whoever Schroders hires will work solely on managing the firm’s Adler position, according to a person familiar with the matter who requested anonymity because the details aren’t public.

The hiring coincides with mounting tension between Adler’s creditors, who are vying to be first in line for repayment after doubts were cast over the firm’s ability to repay its debts. Adler’s shares and bonds have been in freefall since a scathing report by short seller Fraser Perring in October. The company’s auditor KPMG refused to endorse its annual accounts and eventually quit, after a forensic probe was unable to refute Perring’s fraud accusations.

“The focus of the role is to successfully achieve the optimal outcome for Schroders credit desk in a specific multi-quarter special situation,” Schroders said in the advertisement posted on its website and other channels. The position has now been closed, according to the ad.

Schroders purchased the bonds when they were trading at around face value, and the notes have since fallen to around 50 cents on the euro. Based on filings as of the end of April, its $340 million holding made it the biggest creditor to Adler, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

A spokesman for Schroders declined to comment on whether the role will be focused on its Adler position.

Holders of Adler Group bonds and those of its subsidiary -- Adler Real Estate AG -- have retained lawyers and formed separate creditor groups in recent months. Schroders is part of a group that includes Pacific Investment Management Company LLC and King Street Capital LP, with law firm Hengeler Mueller advising.

A separate group that holds the bonds of the Adler Real Estate unit and includes hedge fund GLG Partners, called on Adler’s management to step down last month on concern assets are being moved out of their reach.

In its ad, Schroders said it was seeking people with “persuasiveness skills,” as well as experience of multiple German corporate restructurings.

Detailed knowledge of possible restructuring options in complex corporate structures, as well as contacts with financial advisers and legal firms, were also among the requirements for a successful candidate, the ad said.

