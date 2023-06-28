(Bloomberg) -- The UK is heading for interest rates of 6.5% this year with the Bank of England firmly set on prioritizing inflation over growth, according to Schroders Plc.

The firm revised its call for the UK terminal rate on Wednesday, from a 5% forecast previously. Markets started to bet on that possibility in recent days, with swaps tied to central bank meeting dates implying a one-in-five chance of such outcome earlier in the week.

Traders have been aggressively repricing UK interest-rate bets as inflation keeps coming above expectations. Only last month, money markets were pricing in the BOE’s rate peaking around 5%, and now they see it at 6.25% by February, the highest since 1998.

“This is one of the highest forecasts in the market and we anticipate rates at this level will drive the UK economy into a recession,” Azad Zangana, senior European economist and strategist at Schroders, wrote in a client note on Wednesday.

The London-based firm, which manages £737.5 billion ($933 billion) of assets, said the BOE no longer has the luxury of waiting to assess the impact of the hikes it’s already implemented. Inflation stayed at 8.7% in May, the fourth consecutive month of stronger-than-expected data and more than four times the BOE’s target.

Last week’s surprise 50 basis point rate-hike is a sign “that the BOE has been shaken by these challenges”, according to Zangana. He sees further half-point hikes in August and September before a return to quarter-point moves in November and December.

Stubborn UK Inflation Triggers a Mortgage Crisis for Millions

The prospect of further hikes will come as a blow to the economy and especially to homeowners, given mortgage costs have already surged. Last week Chancellor Jeremy Hunt met with the UK’s largest lenders to implement further measures to protect existing borrowers.

“We also cannot rule out that the path the bank seems now to find itself on, with the potential to disproportionately impact the housing market, will not result in financial stability issues,” Zangana wrote.

