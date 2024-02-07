(Bloomberg) -- The private markets investment unit of Schroders Plc has built what it says is the country’s first ever renewables and energy transition long-term asset fund, in a move that caters to pension investors.

The Schroders Greencoat Global Renewables+ Long-Term Asset Fund is being launched by Schroders Greencoat, a renewables and energy transition infrastructure manager inside Schroders Capital, the asset manager said in a statement on Wednesday.

The product is intended to offer investors “strong returns potential with a unique risk profile, while directing essential capital towards decarbonising and electrifying our energy sources,” Duncan Hale, portfolio manager at Schroders Greencoat, said in the statement.

The fund will contain wind and solar assets, and will also be exposed to technologies associated with energy-transition-related infrastructure such as hydrogen and district heating, Hale said. The goal is to support the energy transition across the UK, US, and Europe, “providing access to attractive, long-term investments in private markets,” Schroders said.

Schroders expects the fund to “have the potential to generate superior returns across a longer period,” Hale said.

