Schroeder Sues to Get Bundestag Office Back He Lost Over Putin

(Bloomberg) -- Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder is suing the nation’s parliament to get his government-funded office and staff back, privileges which were suspended after he refused to cut ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin after the invasion of Ukraine.

Michael Nagel, Schroeder’s lawyer, claimed the decision by lawmakers in the Bundestag to suspend the right to his office lacked any legal basis.

«These kind of decisions, which are reminiscent of a absolutist principality, can’t prevail under the rule of law,” Nagel said in a statement. “The decision is arbitrary.”

Schroeder, a Social Democrat like current Chancellor Olaf Scholz, led a ruling coalition in Berlin from 1998 to 2005. Once out of office, Schroeder’s close ties to Putin and refusal to give up lucrative posts with Russian state-owned energy companies became an embarrassment for his party.

Under German law, former chancellors have a right to an office and staff even after they end their term in power. This week, an SPD arbitration commission rejected a bid by local chapters to kick him out of the party.

The Bundestag press said office it hasn’t received the lawsuit yet and thus cannot comment.

The Berlin administrative court confirmed the suit was filed, news of which was reported by dpa earlier on Friday.

(Updates with Bundestag statement in penultimate paragrah)

