(Bloomberg) -- Schuldschein debt arrangers are preparing for a busy start to 2023 with a flurry of deals in the pipeline, after the niche German market racked up record sales this year.

Deals will be brought over from this quarter to be settled in the new year, according to Klaus Distler, head of corporate debt capital markets with Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale. At least 11 transactions, including from CEZ AS and Ubisoft Entertainment SA, are setting aside tranches for early 2023 as banks spread out their lending.

That will make for another strong year, though lenders don’t expect overall volumes will top 2022’s €31 billion ($33 billion), since investment-grade rated companies might start heading back to the bond market instead as it stabilizes, according to a survey by Bloomberg News of the top 10 arrangers.

This year’s record-breaking sales from the likes of EnBW Energie Baden-Wuerttemberg AG and Vonovia SE came as Schuldschein, which offers features of both loans and bonds, proved more resilient to inflation jitters and hence a less pricey way for issuers to raise capital. With bond yields now starting to fall on bets for a peak in rate hikes next year, that trend is expected to ease.

“Even without some IG-rated bond issuers, the market can expect more debut transactions and high refinancing needs from classical Schuldschein borrowers next year,” said Christian Kallis, an associate director with UniCredit SpA’s Schuldschein team. Mid to large-cap firms are seen needing funds for capital expenditure and redemptions.

First-Time Borrowers Help Buoy Appetite for Private German Debt

Schuldschein pricing has been rising and should remain heightened, according to bankers in the survey, as lenders are still under pressure from the increasing cost of funds. The average five-year cost for a borrower from Germany, Austria or Switzerland reached 153 basis points over mid-swaps in the fourth quarter, compared to 86 basis points a year ago.

“Pricing will increase due to higher risks from market uncertainty, worsened credit quality, inflation (caused by higher energy costs), and other geopolitical issues,” said Paul Kuhn, head of debt capital markets origination at Bayerische Landesbank.

Arrangers will become more selective given macro-economic concerns and the higher funding costs. That may be heightened by the debt restructuring efforts for regular Schuldschein borrower Orpea SA, which has affected many lenders, bankers said.

German Debt Lenders Could Shun Foreign Issuers After Orpea Saga

Helaba’s Distler expects investors will scrutinize both arrangers and issuers more going forward. Schuldschein is a type of privately-placed hybrid debt instrument sold under German law.

“It has nothing to do with the product, it’s just necessary to do proper due diligence and risk analysis,” said Distler.

