(Bloomberg) -- The Senate will act this month on legislation to boost domestic semiconductor manufacturing and U.S. competitiveness with China, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said.

Schumer said that he aims to get a vote on the Endless Frontier Act, his bill with Indiana Republican Senator Todd Young, in the coming weeks even though President Joe Biden incorporated elements of the legislation in his infrastructure and spending proposal.

Action and funding to increase U.S. chip production has bipartisan support in Congress and from Biden amid a global shortage of semiconductors that are vital to products from phones to cars and trucks. The U.S. still leads the world in chip design, but manufacturing has largely been ceded to foreign firms.

Biden, who met with more than a dozen chief executives from companies affected, included $50 billion for semiconductor manufacturing and research in his $2.25 trillion infrastructure plan. Many lawmakers want that funding as part of a standalone package aimed at countering China’s growing economic clout that may have a quicker path through Congress.

The Senate Commerce Committee is scheduled to hold a hearing on the legislation Wednesday.

Young said it may take “a couple of weeks” to draw up the text of the legislation. After getting input from the White House, Young said his staff and Schumer’s have been working “to improve the bill, and reach common understanding on a number of different issues, and we’re getting closer.”

