(Bloomberg) -- Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told fellow Democrats he’s still aiming to pass President Biden’s nearly $2 trillion economic package before Christmas, a goal that is increasingly challenged by competing priorities that include raising the debt ceiling and the divisions in the party over the massive tax and spending plan.

“Now that the House has passed the reconciliation bill, our goal in the Senate is to pass the legislation before Christmas and get it to the president’s desk,” Schumer said in a letter to all Senate Democrats. He said other priorities for the two and a half weeks before the holiday include a debt limit increase or suspension, an annual defense bill and some Biden administration confirmations.

Schumer is still in negotiations with Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell on how to process another debt limit increase after partisan rancor rattled financial markets over the last increase in October.

On the economic package, all Senate Democrats have yet to sign onto the package that is still under discussion, including moderates Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona.

Schumer said Democrats are still working through reviews with the Senate parliamentarian to ensure she agrees key aspects comply with the chamber’s rules for reconciliation, the process Democrats are using to try to pass the economic package with only Democratic votes.

Schumer said the Senate aims to complete the defense bill this week, as well as nominations. Also, time will be devoted for services at the Capitol to honor former Senate Republican leader and presidential candidate Bob Dole, who died on Sunday.

“I will continue to remind you that there are more long days and nights, and potentially weekends, that the Senate will be in session this month,” Schumer wrote.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.