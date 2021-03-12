(Bloomberg) -- U.S. Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand called on New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign after six sexual-harassment allegations.

“Due to the multiple, credible sexual harassment and misconduct allegations, it is clear that Governor Cuomo has lost the confidence of his governing partners and the people of New York,” the senators said Friday in a statement.

Earlier Friday, Schumer had called the latest accusation “nauseating.”

