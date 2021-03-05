(Bloomberg) -- Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer pledged that the chamber will “power through” the arduous final process of getting President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus bill passed.

The Senate began debate on the bill Friday, ahead of the amendment-proposal stage known as the vote-a-rama. Republicans are planning to pitch a number of measures almost certain to fail, which will serve as a messaging device for their opposition to Democratic policies.

The upper chamber is likely to pass the bill over the weekend, with the House requiring a second vote on the package after changes that have been made in the Senate. Democratic leaders want final passage by March 14, when current supplemental jobless benefits expire.

Senate Begins Debate as Schumer Pledges to Power Through (9:30 a.m.)

The Senate reconvened Friday morning for three hours of debate on the $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief plan ahead of a marathon series of amendment votes expected to last through the night.

The first amendment to get a vote will be offered by progressive Budget Chairman Bernie Sanders, who has said he will attempt to amend the bill to raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2025. That amendment is subject to an objection, since the parliamentarian has ruled it against budget rules, and 60 senators would have to vote to add it to the bill. Some moderate Democrats are expected to vote against the amendment, arguing that it would sink the bill by allowing the entire package to be filibustered by Republicans.

While many of the Republican amendment votes are expected to be designed to cause political damage to Democrats and have no chance of succeeding, others may go through.

“They are dead-set on ramming through a partisan spending spree packed with non-Covid related policies” said Senate Minority leader Mitch McConnell on Friday on the Senate floor. “This isn’t a pandemic-rescue package, this is a parade of left-wing pet projects.”

McConnell said the economy is “already on track to bounce back from this crisis,” because of last year’s bipartisan virus-relief packages, not because of the $1.9 trillion bill before the Senate this week.

“Republicans have many ideas to improve the bill, many ideas, and we are about to vote on all kinds of amendments in the hope that some of these ideas make it into the final product,” McConnell said.

For amendments that are in order under budget rules -- such as one to cut supplemental unemployment benefits from the $400 per week in the bill -- it would only take one Democrat to side with 50 Republicans to make the change.

“We are going to power through and finish this bill however long it takes,” Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on the Senate floor Friday. “We are not going to make the same mistake we did after the last economic downturn, when Congress did too little.” -- Erik Wasson

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.