(Bloomberg) -- Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is moving forward with a test vote this week on a bipartisan deal to impose new US border restrictions and unlock Ukraine war aid despite growing Republican opposition that is all but certain to sink the measure.

The New York Democrat on Tuesday ripped Republicans for rejecting the hard-fought compromise and signaled he expects the vote to fail to reach the 60-vote margin.

“Let’s vote,” Schumer said on the Senate floor. “It’s urgent. We’ve spent months talking and debating.”

The deal, announced Sunday night, quickly collapsed in the face of opposition from GOP presidential front-runner Donald Trump, who is seeking in the run-up to his expected rematch with Joe Biden to tar the president with the worsening situation at the border.

Biden has largely been blamed in polls with the influx of migrants, which has strained services in northern cities. In taking the vote, Democrats will try to change that narrative and pin the ongoing border chaos on Republicans for torpedoing the compromise.

Read More: Swing-State Voters Blame Biden for Migrant Surge at the Border

The deal, which includes $60 billion for Ukraine in its war against Russia, was negotiated over several months. It also includes $20 billion for the border, $6 billion more than the Biden administration requested.

“The American people will find out whether senators seek border security and oppose Russian expansionism or whether they stand with former President Trump in support of the chaos, and Vladimir Putin,” Schumer said.

Hawkish Republicans on Tuesday began discussing moving ahead on a Ukraine aid package without the border restrictions. Pairing the two had once been considered a way to sweeten the deal for House conservatives but has since proven divisive.

Texas Republican John Cornyn, who has pushed for new border restrictions but opposes the latest deal, said he’d support moving forward with funding for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan and that such a bill would pass the Senate.

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, a prominent Republican hawk, said he would vote for an aid package without US border provisions.

“If we fail on the border, we put our country at risk. There is no use letting the world fall apart,” he said.

That would shift the problem to the House, where ultra-conservatives like Marjorie Taylor Greene staunchly oppose Ukraine funding. Greene has threatened to move to oust Johnson if he puts a standalone Ukraine war aid bill on the floor.

Republican senators emerged from a contentious, 90-minute meeting Monday night arguing that a vote this week on the measure was too soon, delaying aid Ukraine says it desperately needs for at least several more weeks and leaving the worsening situation at the border unresolved.

On Tuesday, several more moderate Republican senators, including Thom Tillis of North Carolina, came out against the compromise.

Read More: Tougher Enforcement, More Visas: Inside the Senate Border Deal

--With assistance from Christian Hall.

(Updates starting in eighth paragraph)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.