(Bloomberg) -- Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer moved to wrap up a days-long debate on a $550 billion infrastructure package, setting up the Senate to approve as early as Saturday the largest infusion of cash for roads, bridges and other domestic projects in decades.

Schumer on Thursday teed up a procedural vote on Saturday that would limit further debate on the bipartisan measure, and senators say support is growing to then plow ahead and pass it the same day. That’s a schedule that would enable the Senate to finish work for the summer by early next week.

Speaking on the Senate floor, Schumer said there were still negotiations going on to bring additional amendments up for votes on Thursday night.

“We aren’t there yet,” he said.

The legislation includes $110 billion in new spending for roads and bridges, $73 billion for electric grid upgrades, $66 billion for rail and Amtrak, and $65 billion for broadband expansion. It also provides $55 billion for clean drinking water and $39 billion for transit.

The Congressional Budget Office said Thursday that the bill would add $256 billion to the federal deficit over a decade, though negotiators say the nonpartisan agency didn’t give full credit for the package’s offsets.

Passage of the infrastructure package would set the stage for later consideration of President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion economic package, a partisan drive to overhaul policies on climate change, taxes, health care, immigration and other areas.

Senate Democrats will advance to the Senate in just a few days a fiscal blueprint that helps them trigger a Senate procedure that could short-circuit the filibuster and clear the economic package this fall with only Democratic support. On the infrastructure package, the support in the chamber appears broad-based and only a few key amendments were approved this week.

The infrastructure package still faces challenges in the House, where Democrats can only afford three defectors if Republicans vote in unison against the bill. House Democrats are divided over whether the package spends enough and many Republicans oppose the bill.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said she will hold onto the package until the Senate also acts on the larger economic plan, meeting a demand of progressives in her party.

