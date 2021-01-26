(Bloomberg) -- Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he’s ready to start moving on a Democrat-only Covid-19 relief plan as soon as next week if Republicans continue to reject President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion proposal.

“In keeping our options open, on our caucus call today I informed senators to be prepared that a vote on a budget resolution could come as early as next week,” Schumer said at a press briefing Tuesday.

A budget resolution is the first step toward a so-called reconciliation bill, which allows the Senate to proceed on a simple-majority vote basis -- avoiding the need for 60 votes to cut off the filibuster. It makes all the difference given the chamber’s partisan 50-50 split.

There’s “very limited time” to allow for Republican lawmakers to get on board, said Dick Durbin, a member of the Senate Democratic leadership team. “We’re facing a national emergency with Covid-19 and the economy -- we’ve got to move quickly.”

A bipartisan alternative isn’t quite dead yet. White House economic adviser Brian Deese is planning a Tuesday afternoon call with the Problem Solvers, a 56-member group of centrist House lawmakers.

Bipartisan Alternative

A group of 16 Republican and Democratic senators -- including Durbin -- is also discussing a counterproposal to Biden’s $1.9 trillion package. GOP Senator Todd Young said Tuesday he hoped the group could meet in the next 24 to 48 hours to work on bipartisan relief bill.

If it is targeted, the bill could come together in “short order,” Young said.

The administration continues to provide the bipartisan group details on the basis of its calculation for the need of $1.9 trillion -- an amount that moderate Republicans said was excessive given that the Congress just passed a $900 billion bill last month.

Congressional Democrats are moving ahead on the reconciliation option. House Budget Committee Chairman John Yarmuth said Monday his panel could assemble a budget resolution to put the floor of his chamber next week.

Reconciliation Process

The process in the Senate involves a floor “vote-a-rama” where hundreds of amendments can be offered to the budget for simple majority votes. Those can take days to resolve.

Once a concurrent budget resolution with reconciliation instructions is adopted, committees would then need to draft legislation adhering to the outline. That legislation would then need to pass both the House and the Senate, be scored by the Congressional Budget Office and survive any rules challenges in the Senate. The second process would likely take weeks.

Using the budget-reconciliation process has its limits. Under the rules, discretionary spending such as on health and education would be difficult or impossible to qualify, along with the $15 minimum wage increase Biden wants. The proposed $1,400 stimulus checks would likely be possible, however.

