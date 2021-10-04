(Bloomberg) -- Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he’ll tee up a vote for later this week on legislation to suspend the debt ceiling that Republicans have vowed to block, extending a partisan standoff that’s raising questions about whether lawmakers will be able to avert a federal default.

“Before the end of this week, the Senate must, must get a bill to the president’s desk to address the acute crisis of the debt limit,” Schumer said Monday on the Senate floor.

The bill, already passed by the House, would suspend the debt limit until December 2022. Schumer said he would “soon” set up a procedural vote on it, even though Republicans are vowing they won’t let it go forward.

President Joe Biden earlier in the day warned that the U.S. government is at risk of breaching the cap on its borrowing authority in two weeks, blaming Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell for what he described as a “meteor” headed for the economy.

McConnell told Biden in a letter that he should pressure Democratic leaders in Congress to raise the debt limit on their own -- because the GOP won’t cooperate.

“Republicans’ position is simple. We have no list of demands. For two and a half months, we have simply warned that since your party wishes to govern alone, it must handle the debt limit alone as well,” he wrote.

McConnell reiterated on the Senate floor that Democrats should, for the debt limit, use the same filibuster-bypassing reconciliation procedure that they used to enact the $1.9 trillion pandemic-relief bill in March and are aiming to use for an up-to-$3.5 trillion social-spending bill. Biden said that’s too time consuming and risky, and it’s out of sync with the bipartisan process historically used for the debt ceiling.

But McConnell was unmoved. “The majority doesn’t need our vote, they just want a bipartisan short cut,” he said. “The majority needs to stop sleep walking toward another preventable crisis.”

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said the government will run out of cash by around Oct. 18 but other observers see a week or two longer. Senate Republicans have twice blocked Democrats from moving legislation to suspend the debt ceiling.

Budget experts say that the reconciliation process, which wouldn’t need a single Republican vote, would take at least two weeks to complete. Schumer has said Democrats won’t take that course.

Senate Republicans blocked a stopgap measure funding the government that included a debt-limit suspension on Sept. 27, only agreeing to keep the government open in a later measure that scotched the language on the borrowing limit. Days later, they refused to grant unanimous consent for a Schumer proposal to pass the House-approved debt ceiling with just a simple majority -- a speedy method of addressing the debt limit crisis without Republican votes.

It would take 60 votes to succeed with Schumer’s latest try, and the Senate is split 50-50 between the two parties. McConnell said Republicans won’t support that effort, as Democrats did several times in the early 2000s when the GOP controlled the Senate.

Adding further to the brinkmanship, the Senate is scheduled to be out of session next week for a Columbus Day recess. The House has no votes scheduled this week or next.

