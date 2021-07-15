(Bloomberg) -- Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer set up a deadline for action on a $579 billion bipartisan infrastructure plan in an attempt to force negotiators to settle on the details of the eventual legislation.

The New York Democrat said he would take a crucial procedural step on Monday that would clear the way for an initial vote next Wednesday. He also said he wants Senate Democrats to agree by Wednesday on moving forward with a separate budget resolution that will carry other major portions of President Joe Biden’s agenda.

The infrastructure plan, which has some Republican support, and the Democrats-only budget resolution are moving on parallel tracks.

The bipartisan senators working on the infrastructure bill are attempting to finish negotiations on Thursday. But there’s no sign they’re going to meet that deadline and so far no meeting of the group has been planned.

One of the final sticking points is how to pay for the package that includes money for public transit, repairs to roads and bridges, upgrades to water systems, expansion of broadband internet service and bolstering the power grid.

