(Bloomberg) -- Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer set up a vote to break a deadlock in the Banking Committee and force the nomination of Lisa Cook to the Federal Reserve Board of Governors to the Senate floor.

The vote, scheduled for Tuesday morning, would bring Cook’s nomination out of the Banking Committee, which had cleared President Joe Biden’s other nominees: Jerome Powell to a second term as Fed chair, Lael Brainard as vice chair and Philip Jefferson as a governor all advanced. Powell and Jefferson have broad bipartisan support, while Brainard won four GOP votes in committee.

Cook encountered GOP opposition in the committee with all Republicans on the evenly divided panel voted against her nomination. She could be confirmed by the Senate if Democrats stay unified in the 50-50 chamber, with Vice President Kamala Harris providing the tie-breaking vote.

Banking Committee Chair Sherrod Brown, an Ohio Democrat, said last Thursday that he expected Senate confirmation votes this week on Biden’s Fed picks, though the timing could be affected by GOP opposition to Cook, who would be the first Black woman on the Board of Governors.

