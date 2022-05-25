(Bloomberg) -- Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer put two gun background check bills on the chamber’s calendar hours after the Texas school massacre, but there are no immediate plans to debate them and little chance for action with Republicans showing no signs they were interested in a compromise.

“We have to persist, and we will,” Schumer said, conceding there are “slim” prospects for any compromise emerging from talks with GOP senators.

Even modest measures to restrict firearms purchases have been beyond the reach of the the Senate, where 60 votes are needed to move on most legislation, even after horrific mass shootings in the past decade.

After 19 children and two teachers were gunned down in a Texas elementary school Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell said that the nation is “sickened and outraged by the senseless evil” but gave no indication that Republicans would propose any measures to stem it.

Republican Senator Jim Inhofe of Oklahoma said he doesn’t think legislation action could prevent gun violence.

“I think it would be very difficult,” he said. “You’re talking about millions of people out there, and there have got to be some screwballs that are just totally unpredictable. And there’s no way to identify who there are. So none that I can think of.”

While President Joe Biden on Tuesday decried the killings as senseless and demanded action, the Senate won’t act on anything until after a week-long recess that begins on Friday unless Schumer suspends the break. But history shows that reaching a consensus will be difficult.

After the 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut -- where 20 children and six teachers died -- a gun background check bill negotiated between Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Republican Senator Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania was blocked by a Republican filibuster. The only firearms-related measure signed into law since then was a bipartisan 2018 measure that tightened the national system for ensuring gun purchasers don’t have criminal records or aren’t otherwise ineligible to buy guns.

There have been more than 200 mass shootings in the U.S. this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive. A CBS news poll conducted after the racist massacre of 10 Black shoppers at a Buffalo grocery story 10 days ago but before the shooting in Uvalde, Texas, found that 54% of US adults want stricter laws on gun sales, but that result broke sharply along partisan lines.

Democrats control the Senate and House with very narrow majorities, and in a Senate that is split 50-50 between the two parties the support of at least 10 Republicans would be needed to clear anything. While Democrats could try to unilaterally to change Senate filibuster rules to pass something by a simple majority, Manchin and Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema have opposed altering the rule. Manchin said Tuesday evening he’s not budging.

Legislation expanding gun background checks to sales at gun shows and online cleared the Democrat-led House in March of last year on a 227-203 vote and a second bill cleared, 219-210. That bill would prevent gun sales from proceeding if a background check isn’t completed within three days as allowed under current law. The bills are the ones that Schumer could attempt to bring up to advance to the floor for debate.

Last year, Democratic Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut and a few Republican senators tried to reach a compromise requiring background checks on commercial gun sales. But the talks collapsed after GOP Senator John Cornyn exited the negotiations. Murphy said senators differed over the definition of “commercial” sales.

“I’ve begun to talk to some of my Republican colleagues about some ideas, some old ideas, some new ideas,” Murphy said Wednesday.

Some Republicans, including Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, have pushed for “red-flag” laws aimed at taking guns from mentally unstable people who are seen as high risks for gun violence. They haven’t gained steam, but GOP Senator Susan Collins of Maine suggested Tuesday that the approach is worth exploring in the wake of the mass killings in Texas.

“I don’t know the details of the shooter, the killer here but that is certainly something we can look at,” she said.

Republican Senator Chuck Grassley said legislation he sponsored after the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, should get another look. It would expand the Secret Service National Threat Assessment Center to have greater focus on school violence prevention nationally.

“I don’t know to what extent it would keep our schools safer,” Grassley said. “But I know this, the Secret Service has been exercising some help to train people how to notify people who are a harm to themselves or harm to someone else and intervene in it. And this would be extended to personnel of schools.”

(Everytown for Gun Safety, which advocates for universal background checks and gun-safety measures, is backed by Michael Bloomberg, founder and majority owner of Bloomberg News parent company Bloomberg LP.)

