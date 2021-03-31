(Bloomberg) -- Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer vowed Wednesday to move funding for a long-delayed key rail tunnel connecting New York and New Jersey, saying billions of dollars in transportation funding from the Biden administration’s infrastructural plan was ripe for use.

The American Jobs Plan released by President Joe Biden on Wednesday “makes clear that this administration is willing to put its money where its mouth is when it comes to moving forward with the new Gateway rail tunnel, which is critical to the regional and national economy,” Schumer said in a statement.

“Gateway is the most significant joint Amtrak-transit infrastructure project in the country, and therefore ripe for funding from the president’s jobs plan,” he said. “I look forward to advancing this funding through the Senate to get Gateway built.”

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told lawmakers earlier this week that the Biden administration is prioritizing the Gateway rail tunnel project between New York City and New Jersey with urgency because of its “national significance” to the economy.

The infrastructure plan includes $85 billion in transit investments, $80 billion for Amtrak intercity rail infrastructure investments and $25 billion for special, complex infrastructure projects of national significance, Schumer said in the statement.

The project stalled under former President Donald Trump who in 2018 threatened to shut down the government if a spending bill directed federal funding for the tunnel. Gateway was ineligible for federal taxpayer money, the Trump administration said, because New York and New Jersey hadn’t pledged enough cash.

The tunnel would carry Amtrak and New Jersey Transit commuter trains under the Hudson River. Amtrak says it will allow for twice as many trains to run under the Hudson River, including those that are part of its Northeast Corridor service that connects Boston, New York and Washington.

