(Bloomberg) -- Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer outlined a busy fall agenda as the Senate left town for its August recess Thursday, with averting a government shutdown at the top of his list.

“I hope there won’t be a government shutdown,” he said at a press conference where he celebrated passage of the National Defense Authorization Act on an overwhelming, bipartisan vote. “I’m very hopeful the House will accede to the Senate.”

In addition to completing appropriations bills, the New York Democrat said the Senate will focus on legalizing banking for marijuana businesses, capping insulin prices at $35 a month, reauthorizing the FAA and enacting rail-safety legislation championed by Sherrod Brown of Ohio after a toxic train derailment in East Palestine.

Schumer also said he plans to tee up votes on nominations to the Federal Reserve, National Labor Relations Board and Federal Communications Commission, as well as more federal judges.

“There’s a lot to do when we get back,” he said.

Schumer touted that the Appropriations Committee had approved all of its bills in a bipartisan way, which he contrasted with partisan bills coming out of the House.

McConnell Comment

“This Senate is an example of how bipartisanship can work,” he said.

Schumer also praised Mitch McConnell, the Senate Republican leader, after McConnell froze briefly at a press conference this week before continuing with his leadership duties.

“I saw him last night at the Major League Baseball owners’ dinner, and I said ‘I’m so glad you’re here,’ and he gave a very good speech,” he said.

“We’ve found a remarkable number of things we can work together on, and I am very, very pleased that the Republican caucus in the Senate has not gone the way of the Republican caucus in the House.”

