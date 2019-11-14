Schwab Boosts Brokerage Accounts by 31% After Fees Cut to Zero

(Bloomberg) -- Charles Schwab Corp. attracted new brokerage accounts at a faster pace in October after offering commission-free trades on funds and stocks.

Clients opened 142,000 new trading accounts in October, a 31% jump over September’s pace and 7% more than October 2018, according to a report Thursday before markets opened.

Total brokerage accounts climbed to 12.2 million and firmwide assets grew to a record $3.85 trillion.

