(Bloomberg) -- After the inexorable surge of Treasury yields this year, much of the damage from anticipating Federal Reserve rate hikes has already been done, according to Charles Schwab’s Kathy Jones.

“We’re in a mini bond bear-market already,” the firm’s chief fixed-income strategist told Bloomberg Television’s Surveillance Tuesday. “It’s very unusual to get drawdowns in excess of 2% or 3% in the bond market, writ large. When you’re down 5%, it probably qualifies as a bond bear market.”

The Treasury selloff has pushed the 10-year yield up about 44 basis points in 2022 to 1.95% -- the highest in more than two years. And some investors are betting the benchmark bond rate is heading for 3% as the Fed tightens policy to fight red-hot inflation.

To be sure, Jones doesn’t expect the “mini” bear market to last too long.

“We’re not in the camp that says this is regime change and we’re going into a 10-year bond bear market or even perhaps a one-year bond bear market,” she said. “But we’ve certainly seen a significant drawdown now, as you would expect when you start to see rates move the way they have.”

She advises investors to add a bit of duration because the market has gone a long way already and financial conditions are starting to tighten a little bit.

“We’re on the verge of probably hitting an interim peak,” Jones added.

Investors are awaiting data Thursday expected to show stubbornly high U.S. inflation. While that could inject further volatility into markets, Jones expects price pressures to moderate later in 2022.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.