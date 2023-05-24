You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
May 24, 2023
Schwarzman Says Blackstone in Talks to Buy Regional Bank Assets
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc. Chief Executive Officer Steve Schwarzman said the investment giant is in talks with several US regional banks to explore purchases of assets and loans they originate.
“Pressure on those regional banks won’t just come from the markets,” he said in a video interview Wednesday for the Qatar Economic Forum in Doha. “It will come from regulators, and that will make them less apt to provide credit.”
Regional banks’ retreat from lending to swaths of the economy, Schwarzman said, will make Blackstone a beneficiary and natural partner. “We see an opportunity for firms like Blackstone to fill that void,” he said.
Blackstone, which oversees almost $1 trillion, is the world’s largest alternative-asset manager and a growing nonbank provider of financing.
Schwarzman, 76, added that Middle Eastern sovereign funds have “revolutionized capital” in channeling their vast pools of money to myriad investment projects. The wealthy Republican donor kept mum about which presidential candidate he would support in 2024, saying it’s too early.
The government of the State of Qatar is the underwriter of the Qatar Economic Forum, Powered by Bloomberg.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
5:20
Cirque du Soleil plans metaverse game on Roblox
-
Can beer convince people to drink recycled wastewater?
-
6:57
Another interest rate hike? Economists divided on Bank of Canada's next step
-
6:23
Demand grows in Canada for short-term fixed-rate mortgages
-
5:37
Mixed uses and office conversions: A possible future for urban cores?
-
5:47
Explained: What is the U.S. debt ceiling