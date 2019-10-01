(Bloomberg) -- Dorel Industries Inc., will stop paying a dividend to shareholders, citing the impact of higher U.S.-imposed tariffs after a review of its preliminary third quarter results.

The maker of Cannondale and Schwinn bicycles and childrens products said the dividend announced on Aug. 2 will still be paid on Oct. 2. The higher 25% tariff on Chinese products “is having a much greater impact on the business than the original implementation of 10% introduced a year ago,” the Montreal-based company said in a statement Tuesday.

“We raised prices midway through the third quarter and this has had several negative consequences,” said president and Chief Executive Officer Martin Schwartz. “The net result of these challenges is that Dorel Home’s expected gross margin improvement from first half levels will be delayed to the beginning of 2020.”

Some of Dorel’s bigger U.S. customers have delayed this year’s Christmas deliveries to the start of the fourth quarter and that, together with the rise in the U.S. dollar, has hurt Dorel’s sports and juvenile business units.

“It is prudent to suspend the dividend until the chaotic market conditions created by tariffs are normalized,” Schwartz said in the statement.

Dorel generated almost 60% of its $2.6 billion revenue from the U.S., according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Its share price has plummeted almost 50% this year.

