(Bloomberg) -- Want to receive this post in your inbox every day? Sign up for the Terms of Trade newsletter, and follow Bloomberg Economics on Twitter for more.

If what we’re witnessing is the art of a trade deal between the U.S. and China, it’s feeling a little like the process for a Jackson Pollock.

The easiest part, according to U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, should be for both sides to decide on the location for leaders Donald Trump and Xi Jinping to sign phase one of agreement. But U.S. officials signaled in the past in the past 24 hours that the U.S. locations under consideration — Iowa, Hawaii, maybe even Alaska — have been ruled out while more neutral venues in Europe and Asia are scouted.

The timetable is less clear, too. After speaking optimistically that Trump and Xi should be able to stick to their plan to meet this month to ink the partial deal, and then watching the stock market soar to a record on renewed optimism for both economies, some U.S. officials are now saying the signing summit might slip to December. The “consensus in principle” that China declared last Friday suddenly sounded less than air tight.

And most importantly, the substance that will wind up on paper is still all over the place. China just said both sides have agreed to roll back tariffs on each other’s goods in phases as they work toward the deal. That sounds like a big U.S. concession, but one that comes with an equally big “if:”

“If China, U.S. reach a phase-one deal, both sides should roll back existing additional tariffs in the same proportion simultaneously based on the content of the agreement, which is an important condition for reaching the agreement,” Ministry of Commerce spokesman Gao Feng said Thursday.

Trump likes what his tariffs on some $360 billion of Chinese imports are doing to redirect supply chains away from China and for the revenue boost that import taxes are giving to a Treasury Department that’s facing a $1 trillion budget deficit. While he may remove the threat of more levies on Dec. 15, he’s unlikely to roll back the existing ones without something of substance in return.

China is trying to make the decision easier for him. Chinese officials this week sentenced three people to maximum punishments for smuggling fentanyl to the U.S., a high-profile crackdown against the illicit flow of opioids that Trump called for as part of the broader trade talks. In another move, China is studying the removal of curbs on U.S. poultry imports, according to Xinhua.

Ross explained one possible reason that it’s not coming together neatly and quickly. “Trade deals are very, very complicated and this one is particularly complicated,” he said in an interview Sunday with Bloomberg Television.

Charting the Trade War

The European Commission lowered its prediction for EU export market growth for this year and next: “Global policy uncertainty is expected to continue weighing on trade in the quarters to come, driven by the ups and downs of the trade conflict between the U.S. and China and the global increase in protectionism as also other countries have ramped up their rhetoric and started introducing new trade barriers themselves.”

Today’s Must Reads

Car tariff threat | The EU’s trade chief said a U.S. threat to impose tariffs on European automotive goods later this month persists while sounding cautiously optimistic that levies will be avoided.

Services exports | Israel is pushing to upgrade major trade agreements to help boost the country’s growing technology export such as such as cyber security and banking.

Germany struggles | Industrial production in Europe’s biggest economy continued to worsen, putting a damper on recent signals of improvement in the region.

Beef binge | Brazil’s beef exports reached a record last month on soaring shipments to China, which has been opening doors for foreign meat in the wake of an African swine fever outbreak.

Stephanomics podcast | The 2020 U.S. presidential election may be a year away but one policy idea is already stirring fierce debate: a big-time tax on the richest Americans.

Economic Analysis

China inflows | A clear signal from the People’s Bank of China this week that it retains an easing bias has accelerated inflows of foreign capital into Chinese stocks and bonds.

German worry | September production figures show industry acted as another big drag on economic growth in Germany.

Coming Up

Nov. 8: China, Germany and France trade balances

Nov. 12: Trump speaks on trade at the Economic Club of New York

Like Terms of Trade?

Don’t keep it to yourself. Colleagues and friends can sign up here. We also publish Balance of Power, a daily briefing on the latest in global politics.

For even more: Subscribe to Bloomberg All Access for full global news coverage and two in-depth daily newsletters, The Bloomberg Open and The Bloomberg Close.

How are we doing? We want to hear what you think about this newsletter. Let our trade tsar know.

To contact the author of this story: Brendan Murray in London at brmurray@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Zoe Schneeweiss at zschneeweiss@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.