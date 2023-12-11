Sciences Po Head Steps Down for Now Over Domestic Violence Claim

(Bloomberg) -- The president of one of France’s top universities is temporarily stepping down following domestic violence allegations that sparked a student protest.

Mathias Vicherat, the president of Sciences Po, formally called the Institut d’Études Politiques de Paris, said he would “temporarily withdraw” from his position in an emailed statement on Monday. The terms and length of the move will be determined following meetings of Sciences Po’s governing bodies, Laurence Bertrand Dorléac, president of the Fondation Nationale des Sciences Politiques, said in a separate email.

The announcement comes days after students organized a sit-in on campus calling for Vicherat’s resignation.

Vicherat and his partner were taken into police custody last week after accusing each other of domestic violence, according to AFP. They were released a day later.

In his email, Vicherat denied claims of domestic violence reported in French media and added that no complaint was lodged after the incident.

Vicherat took on the role two years ago after the previous university president, Frédéric Mion, resigned after failing to disclose his knowledge of allegations of sexual abuse by a prominent member of the school’s board.

