(Bloomberg) -- British scientists have managed to change the blood type in three donor kidneys in a discovery that could potentially speed up transplants for patients with less common blood types, such as ethnic minorities.

Researchers at the University of Cambridge used a device called a normothermic perfusion machine to flush the donor organ with an enzyme that can remove the blood type markers to convert it to the universal O type.

That could in theory make such organs compatible for transplant with patients either with blood type A or B, which could be particularly helpful for ethnic minority patients who are currently less likely to be a match for the majority of donated kidneys.

It is a very early-stage study, however, that has not yet been tested on patients and the Cambridge researchers now need to see how the newly changed O type kidney will react to a patient’s usual blood type in their normal blood supply. The profusion device allows them to pump different blood types and monitor how the donor organ will react.

Different blood types have markers that can trigger antibodies and normally organ transplant has to be blood group compatible, which has become an obstacle for patients with a rare or less common blood type. Some would have to wait much longer, in some extreme cases for years, to find a compatible organ.

“This research offers a glimmer of hope to over 1,000 people from minority ethnic groups who are waiting for a kidney,” said Aisling McMahon, executive director of research at Kidney Research UK, which funded the Cambridge study.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.