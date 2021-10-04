(Bloomberg) -- Two California scientists won the Nobel Prize in medicine for finding new channels that help explain how heat, cold and touch trigger signals in people’s nervous system.

David Julius, a professor at the University of California, San Francisco, and Ardem Patapoutian, a molecular biologist and neuroscientist at Scripps Research in La Jolla, California, will share the 10 million kronor ($1.1 million) award.

The knowledge derived from their findings is being used to develop treatments for a range of disease conditions including chronic pain, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said in a statement Monday.

Patapoutian used pressure-sensitive cells to discover a new class of sensors that respond to mechanical stimuli in the skin and internal organs. Julius used a compound from chili peppers that induces a burning sensation to identify a sensor in the skin’s nerve endings that responds to heat.

“The laureates identified critical missing links in our understanding of the complex interplay between our senses and the environment,” the academy said.

