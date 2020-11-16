(Bloomberg) -- Music manager Scooter Braun has sold Taylor Swift’s first six albums to an undisclosed buyer in a deal that values the assets around $300 million, according to a person familiar with the deal.

Braun acquired Swift’s catalog as part of a deal for Big Machine, a Nashville, Tennessee-based country record label. Braun, who manages Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, partnered with the Carlyle Group, 23 Capital and George Soros to buy Big Machine for about $300 million. The rest of the label isn’t included with the sale of Swift’s albums.

Selling Swift’s catalog thus nets Braun and his investors almost all their money back without their giving up any of Big Machine’s other assets, said the person, who asked not to be identified because the deal hasn’t been announced. Big Machine is a top-tier country label that also releases music from Florida Georgia Line, Rhett Miller and Lady A, formerly known as Lady Antebellum.

Royalties from that music have helped Braun weather the decline in sales due to the pandemic, which has prevented his acts from touring. But Big Machine also came with its fair share of headaches. Swift objected to the original pact, assailing Braun and Big Machine chief Scott Borchetta for making a deal behind her back. She also threatened to rerecord her first six albums.

Braun had said he was willing to sell Swift’s catalog back to her, provided she paid him enough money.

