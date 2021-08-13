(Bloomberg) -- Helbiz Inc. shows how hellish SPAC deals can be.

The electric-mobility firm, which offers rides on scooters, bikes and mopeds via a smartphone app, is expected to debut this Friday the 13th under symbol “HLBZ,” after closing its deal with GreenVision Acquisition Corp.

But Helbiz’s imminent debut comes with a caveat.

The company is expected to receive an automatically-issued de-listing letter from the Nasdaq in the next seven days, it said in a press release.

That’s because SPAC shareholders appear to have taken a significant chunk of their money back before the deal with GreenVision was completed. As a result of redemption activity, the combined company Helbiz will not meet Nasdaq’s initial listing requirements.

Helbiz representatives didn’t immediately respond to Bloomberg queries asking about its listing status and shareholder redemption. The company said in the press release it “intends to remedy the deficiencies within the necessary time frame.”

Helbiz’s listing status highlights one risk of going public via SPAC reverse-merger: big refunds. When a SPAC goes public, it raises dollars with the aim of finding, acquiring and merging with a private company. But SPAC shareholders are entitled to get their money back before a deal is closed.

Based on the cash Helbiz received from the SPAC deal, GreenVision shareholders appear to have done just that. Helbiz received $24.5 million in gross cash proceeds, of which $21.5 million is attributable to additional financing in the form of a private investment in public equity, or PIPE. With all but $3 million redeemed, it would appear that 95% of the GreenVision IPO proceeds were refunded.

GreenVision shares jumped as much as 211% to around $25 Friday, triggering several trading halts.

