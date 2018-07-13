(Bloomberg Opinion) -- My Friday the 13th morning train reads:

The Scooter Wars will be a bloodbath — and Uber will win (Recode); see also The Age of Floating Transport: Many years ago, humans invented the wheel. Then one day they invented the app. Now you need apps to use wheels (Medium)

Hedge Funds Should Be Thriving Right Now. They Aren’t. (New York Times)

Titans of Junk: Behind the Corporate Debt Binge That Now Threatens Markets (Bloomberg)

Are You Sure Your Investments Are Appropriate For You? (A Wealth of Common Sense)

Global regulators warn banks must abandon reliance on Libor (Financial Times)

Fortnite Has Become the Instagram of Video Games (New York Magazine)

How Rare Earths (What?) Could Be Crucial in a U.S.-China Trade War (New York Times)

On coincidence (Aeon)

From Kellyanne Conway to Stephen Miller, Trump’s advisers face taunts from hecklers around D.C. (Washington Post)

How to Host a Wine-Soaked BBQ (Vivino)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Dave Butler, co-CEO and head of global financial adviser services at Dimensional Fund Advisors, which manages $600 billion.

